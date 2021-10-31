Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

