Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 218,763 Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.13% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

