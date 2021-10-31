Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $966,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,002 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.23% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL opened at $9.93 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.