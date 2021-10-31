Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,236,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,895,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,308,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

