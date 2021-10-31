Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Biodesix by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,440 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $211,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.