Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.67 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

