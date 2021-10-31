Amalgamated Bank Buys 29,342 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

