Amalgamated Bank Buys 34,737 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

