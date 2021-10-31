Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 623.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.89 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

