Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,840.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,377.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,385.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

