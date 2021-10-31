Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,446.57, but opened at $3,285.64. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,326.07, with a volume of 68,346 shares.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3,385.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

