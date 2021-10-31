Amcor (AMCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.07 on Friday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

