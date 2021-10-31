American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

