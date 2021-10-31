American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

