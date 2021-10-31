Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $22.25 Per Share (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

NYSE:AMP opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $307.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.