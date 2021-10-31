Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.
NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
