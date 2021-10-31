Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

