Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

