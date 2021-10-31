Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4,732.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

