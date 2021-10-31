Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

