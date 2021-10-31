Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 99,027.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

