Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

