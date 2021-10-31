Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,374 shares of company stock worth $129,889,242. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

