AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 432.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

