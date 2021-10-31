ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.66 on Friday. AMS has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.