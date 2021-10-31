Amundi Buys New Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,690,000. Amundi owned approximately 4.63% of The Gorman-Rupp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

