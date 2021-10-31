Amundi Invests $34.63 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 679,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $336,474,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

NYSE:BAM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

