Amundi Makes New $35.71 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,433,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,710,000. Amundi owned 0.47% of Old Republic International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

