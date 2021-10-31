Amundi Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,677,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,726,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of Gold Fields as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 239,676 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

