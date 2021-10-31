Amundi Purchases New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,121,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

