Amundi Purchases Shares of 1,153,852 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,153,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,594.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,806 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,949,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.09 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

