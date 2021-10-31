Amundi Takes $37.59 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 191,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,403.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.