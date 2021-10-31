Amundi Takes $38.97 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,974,000. Amundi owned about 1.99% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

KALU opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

