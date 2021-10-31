Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

