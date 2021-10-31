Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

