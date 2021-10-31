Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

