Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.32). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAD shares. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 77.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rite Aid by 179.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

