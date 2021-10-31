Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

SDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

