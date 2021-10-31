Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $766.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.17 million and the lowest is $759.80 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $291.36 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

