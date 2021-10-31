Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

