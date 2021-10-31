Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce sales of $76.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.90 million and the highest is $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 226,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,186. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

