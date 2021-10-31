Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.07 to $14.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,877 shares of company stock worth $28,847,988 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $339.93. 475,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,350. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $196.91 and a 12 month high of $347.21. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average is $314.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

