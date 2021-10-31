Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $199.37. 349,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,662. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $142.94 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

