Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.15. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.86. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

