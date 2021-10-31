Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

RTLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

