Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

