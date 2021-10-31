Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. 1,682,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,125. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

