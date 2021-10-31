Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

