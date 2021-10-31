Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.
The Lion Electric stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
