Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $159.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $7,777,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $151.21 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

