Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €33.14

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.14 ($38.99).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

JEN traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, hitting €33.08 ($38.92). 99,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a twelve month high of €33.82 ($39.79). The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.98.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

