Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Price Target at $3.40

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

