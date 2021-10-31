Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Price Target at $3.40

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
